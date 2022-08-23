Cricket

“Someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting”: Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant as the one Indian batter he would love to bowl at due to this standout quality

"Someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting": Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant as the one Indian batter he would love to bowl at due to this standout quality
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
F1 Spa-Francorchamps 2022 Streams, Time and Schedule : When and Where to watch Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Main Race?
Next Article
Michael Jordan was hungry for a $2.28 Big-Mac instead of a 4th championship after his 3-peat
Cricket Latest News
"He gets a fifty in the first game, mouths will be shut": Ravi Shastri slams Virat Kohli critics ahead of his 100th T20I in UAE during the Asia Cup 2022
“He gets a fifty in the first game, mouths will be shut”: Ravi Shastri slams Virat Kohli critics ahead of his 100th T20I in UAE during the Asia Cup 2022

Ravi Shastri slams Virat Kohli critics as the former star Indian skipper is set to…