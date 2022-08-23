“Someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting”: Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant as the one Indian batter he would love to bowl at due to this standout quality

Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant over the rest of the present young Indian batters in the team, as the one he would love to bowl at.

That Brett Lee is regarded as one of the best Australian fast bowler of all times is a given. Known for his immaculate line and length, coupled with the ability to delivery those at a raw pace of consistently over 140 km/h+ clicks, Lee had been a nemesis for most of the batters during his playing days from 1999-2012.

The now 45-year-old’s spicy on-field rivalry with the legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was the one fans waited impatiently for, whenever India clashed against Australia in a bilateral series or during the ICC tournaments.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia, where the hosts will give it their all to defend their title which they lifted to the first time ever, Lee picked his most exciting choice amongst the present set of Indian batters, against whom he would love to bowl at, if given an opportunity.

Brett Lee picks Rishabh Pant over the rest of the present Indian batters

During an interaction with the Sportsbet.io, Brett Lee reckoned that he had the pleasure to bowl at the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, as well as Virat Kohli during the initial phase of his career.

However, amongst the current set of young Indian batters, it is the wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who he would love to bowl at considering his ability to walk around the crease and pulling off the aggressive shots out of his casket, while playing in an unorthodox manner.

“I had the pleasure to play against the older generation of Indian players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, and Virat Kolhi, at the start of his career. I think someone like Rishabh Pant would be very exciting to bowl to. He’s pretty nifty, walks around the crease, is very aggressive, and is the one guy I’d like to challenge myself against. I’ve had the pleasure to meet him a few times, and he’s pretty unorthodox, which would make it very hard to bowl him to,” remarked Brett Lee.

#bcci #teamindia #rishabhpant (Brett Lee On Rishabh Pant) Rishabh Pant Is Probably One Guy I Would Like To Bowl To And Challenge Myself – Brett Lee pic.twitter.com/W6FyH2wSDf — Duck (@DuckInCricket) August 23, 2022

The legendary Aussie pacer scalped 310 Test wickets across 76 matches, at an average of 30.81. In the ODI format, he picked up 380 wickets across 221 matches, averaging 23.36.