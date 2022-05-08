“Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs”: Michael Vaughan hints at Virat Kohli needing a break amid poor IPL 2022

Michael Vaughan has suggested Virat Kohli take some rest from cricket after his poor run of form in the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 54th league game of the Indian Premier League. RCB won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting wicket at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bangalore bundled out for just 68 runs. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli came to open the innings for the RCB, and all the eyes were on Virat Kohli yet again. Virat has been far from his best in this season of the Indian Premier League.

Virat Kohli again disappointed his fans and went out on a golden duck on the ball of Jagadeesha Suchith. Suchith bowled a ball on the pads of Virat Kohli, and Kohli flicked it straight to the fielder at short midwicket. Virat was shocked at the dismissal and even he took a lot of time to reach the pavilion as well.

Michael Vaughan suggests rest for Virat Kohli

Former English captain Michael Vaughan also commented on the form of Virat Kohli after his dismissal. He said that a rest can do wonders for Virat Kohli as he is playing just too much of cricket at the moment.

“Sometimes a break from the game is all a player needs .. the amount of cricket these players play a break is as good as anything,” Michael Vaughan tweeted.

Before Michael Vaughan, even Ravi Shastri suggested rest for Virat Kohli earlier in the tournament. Virat, who scored his last century in 2019 in any format of the game has been struggling a lot in the tournament so far. Kohli has scored 216 runs this season at a poor average of 19.63, courtesy of two half-centuries.

Virat has been dismissed on a golden duck thrice this season, something that has never happened before in his career. RCB needs Virat Kohli to fire at the top of the order.