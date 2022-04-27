Cricket

“Pull out of the IPL”: Ravi Shastri advices Virat Kohli to take a break from IPL 2022 following poor run

"Pull out of the IPL": Ravi Shastri advices Virat Kohli to take a break from IPL 2022 following poor run
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"The drivers here are the stars of the sport"- Lewis Hamilton on why Formula 1 drivers deserve to be as highly paid as they are
Next Article
Shashank Singh IPL 2022 price: Shashank Singh SRH IPL career
Cricket Latest News
David Warner vs KKR stats: David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records
David Warner vs KKR stats: David Warner vs Sunil Narine IPL records

David Warner vs KKR stats: Delhi Capitals’ opener loves batting against Kolkata Knight Riders in…