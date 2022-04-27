“Pull out of the IPL”: Ravi Shastri advices Virat Kohli to take a break from IPL 2022 following poor run

Ravi Shastri advices Virat Kohli to pull out of the ongoing 15th season of the IPL after a string of low scores in the marquee league.

Almost nothing has been going the way of Virat Kohli as the former India and RCB skipper keeps struggling to find his form back after his disappointing run continues in the ongoing IPL 2022 as well.

Just a glance at his previous three innings for RCB is enough testament to his batting woes. While he headed back to the pavilion after registering successive Golden Ducks against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), his innings of 9 (10) the previous night against Rajasthan Royals (RR) was as rusty as ever – an adjective which one hardly associates with the 33-year-old.

In fact, with the 15th IPL season running, Kohli has, only for the first time, been dismissed off the very first ball in two successive matches.

Ravi Shastri advices Virat Kohli to take a break from Cricket and IPL 2022

Former team India coach Ravi Shastri, who shares a good enough rapport with Kohli, has now advised the latter to pull out of the ongoing 15th edition of the IPL, and take a much needed break from the game, after a consistent run of poor form.

In order to prolong his International career, Shastri exclaimed that the only time that India do not play Cricket is during the IPL, and there is no better time for the former India captain to take a break than now.

“I think a break is ideal for him because he has played non-stop cricket and he has captained the side across all formats. It will be wise of him to take a break. You know, sometimes you have to draw the balance. This year he is already into the tournament (IPL 2022), tomorrow if push comes to shove and you want to prolong your international career and make a mark there for 6-7 years, pull out of the IPL, for all you care,” remarked Shastri during an interaction with renowned presenter Jatin Sapru’s via his YouTube channel.

As far as IPL 2022 is concerned, Kohli has managed to garner mere 128 runs at an average of 16 and a strike rate of 119.62 across 9 innings, without a single half-century under his belt.