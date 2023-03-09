Sophie Devine partner name: Who is Sophie Devine married to?

New Zealand women’s cricket team’s captain Sophie Devine is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. Devine is regarded as one of the best players in women’s cricket, and she has proved her class all over the globe.

In the match against Gujarat Giants, Devine scored her first half-century of WPL 2023, where she scored 66 runs in 45 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two sixes. Although, Royal Challengers Bangalore still could not register their first win of the tournament.

Devine was born on September 1, 1992, in Porirua (New Zealand). Peter Devine is Sophie’s father, whereas Penny Devine is her mother. She has two sisters (Jen Devine and Kate Devine) and one brother (Sam Devine).

SIX and wicket! 🔥 Sophie Devine scored 66 last night! #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/A8wuSq0oSn — Women’s CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 9, 2023

Sophie Devine partner name

Talking about relationship status of Devine, she is unmarried yet. In an interview, Devine had once revealed that she is in a relationship and her partner lives in Perth, Australia. However, she did not reveal the name, and there is no such picture as well available in the public forum. Devine plays for Perth Scorchers in the Women’s Big Bash League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the services of Devine for a price of INR 50 Lakh in the auction. It was quite surprising that Devine got sold at her auction price as an auction war was expected for her. She has scored 2969 T20I runs with the help of 17 half-centuries and 1 century, whereas she has scalped 110 wickets as well.

Devine represents Wellington Women in the New Zealand domestic circuit, Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred, and she has represented Adelaide Strikers and Perth Scorchers in the WBBL.

Sophie Devine has played hockey for New Zealand national team

Devine has represented New Zealand in hockey as well. She is one of those rare players who have played for their country in two sports at the international level. Devine made her senior hockey debut at an age of 14.