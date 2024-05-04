“It Was My Worst Off Season”: Damian Lillard Reveals He Was ‘Scared’ to Hoop Last Summer Amidst Trade Talks

Apr 30, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watch from the bench during the first quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

What was expected to be a dream season for Damian Lillard turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. When the Milwaukee Bucks landed the perennial All-Star before the 2023-24 season and paired him with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the move was dubbed a ‘coup’ that would shift the power in the league for years to come. The expectation was that the pair would propel the Bucks to multiple Championships in the next few years. Fast forward to 10 months, and the Bucks have been knocked out by the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs. As it turns out, the ingredients in the Bucks’ recipe for success might not have been as flawless as they seemed.

Several factors contributed to the Bucks’ campaign turning into a chaotic clump. From their midseason coaching change to the defensive frailties that Jrue Holiday’s exit caused; and lastly their two superstars failing to gel on the court, the excuses are endless. But Lillard is looking inward. During his exit interview on Thursday, head coach Doc Rivers revealed that the superstar point guard took the brunt of the blame for the Bucks’ premature season. The veteran coach said,

“Dame’s thoughts were, ‘Coach, I was never in the shape that I needed to be in, I had to wait all summer.’ Because you’re scared to play when you’re about to get traded, you don’t want to get injured. So he says, ‘It was my worst off season I’ve ever had. I guarantee you next year you’re going to see me in the best shape you’ve ever seen.’”

Lillard’s honesty is commendable. The former Portland Trail Blazers superstar waited eagerly all summer for the Miami Heat to come through with an offer that would help him move to South Beach. While the All-Star guard patiently awaited his move to Florida, the Heat failed to meet the Trail Blazers’ asking price, prompting the Bucks to swoop in and bring him to Wisconsin.

Lillard’s long-anticipated move to Miami was scuppered. To make matters worse, the All-Star had to wait until October for the move to materialize, affecting his offseason preparation, as he downscaled its usual intensity to ensure that he didn’t suffer any injuries to tip the scales further.

The effects were evident. Lillard had an underwhelming debut season in Milwaukee, and the Bucks buckled under the pressure of being title challengers. However, the veteran guard has vowed to make things right and as history has proven, Lillard loves the grind.

Damian Lillard bids adieu to the season with a vow to make things right

Damian Lillard fought through the pain of his Achilles injury, returned for the Bucks’ Game 6 against the Pacers in Indiana, and gave it his all. He finished the game with 28 points, four assists, and two rebounds, but was powerless in containing the Pacers’ offensive onslaught, as the Bucks lost 120-98.

In the post-game press conference, Lillard wasn’t despondent, but rather shared his optimism for his sophomore season with the Bucks.

Lillard also downplayed reports about being miserable in Milwaukee and claimed he was committed to winning a championship during his time in Wisconsin. Everyone associated with the Bucks will want to put this season in the rearview mirror and look forward to starting afresh next season with a positive mindset.