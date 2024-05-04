Angel Cabrera Issued Formal Apologies To Ex-Wife And Ex-Girlfriends Following Release From Jail And Return To PGA Tour

Angel Cabrera of Villa Allende, Cordoba, Argentina, tees off at the 10th hole during the first day of the Chubb Classic, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Lely Resort in Lely, Florida. Ndn 0213 Ja Chubb Classic 066

Angel Cabrera was released in August 2023 after serving two years in an Argentinian prison for gender violence. The 54-year-old golfer was accused of physical violence against his ex-wife, Silva Rivadero, in addition to domestic abuse charges for abuse of two of his ex-girlfriends, Cecilia Torres Mana and Micaela Escudero.

Following his release, when Cabrera was reinstated to play on the PGA Tour in December 2023, he apologized to all three ladies for any harm he caused them during an interview. The golfer acknowledged his mistakes, asking for forgiveness for his past actions.

“I made serious mistakes. I refused to listen to anyone and did what I wanted, how I wanted and when I wanted.”

The two-time major champion further admitted that he made mistakes, but also insisted that he wasn’t the devil. The women just had the bad luck of being with him.

Angel Cabrera also had a debilitating alcohol addiction back then. One of his ex-girlfriends, Torres Mana, initially filed charges against the golfer, which were then followed by his former wife, Rivadero, and another ex-girlfriend, Escudero.

This landed the golfer in prison for 30 months. However, during his time in prison, he underwent rehabilitation and participated in courses to demonstrate good behavior, eventually getting released on parole.

In addition to this, the Argentinian professional golfer also expressed that he felt embarrassed about disappointing his fans. Now that he is back on the golf course, he feels like he is experiencing a rebirth. He is also expected to continue making more records on the tour, returning to his previous form.

What was Angel Cabrera’s record on the PGA Tour before he was imprisoned?

Angel Cabrera turned professional in 1989 and has since earned 53 professional victories by participating in various tours. Moreover, in 2007, he joined the PGA Tour and has competed in 288 tournaments so far. He has thirteen top-5 finishes and twenty five top-10 finishes to date. The golfer has also won three tournaments on the tour, including two majors.

Cabrera first triumphed in the 2007 US Open over Jim Furyk and Tiger Woods with a one-stroke margin. Later, he managed to clinch another major win in the 2009 Masters tournament in a playoff round against Chad Campbell and Kenny Perry.

Cabrera’s last triumph was in 2014 at the Greenbrier Classic where he defeated George McNeill with a two-stroke margin. If the golfer manages to keep the same form even now, he may earn more victories to his name.