South Africa vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England: When and where to watch SA vs ENG Bloemfontein ODI?

The first ODI of South Africa’s tour of England 2023 will be played in Bloemfontein today. The match will be part of a three-match ODI series which encompasses of mammoth importance for the hosts in terms of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

Currently at the 11th position on the points table, South Africa need to win at least three out of their five remaining matches if they are to skip playing a qualifying tournament before the world event later this year. England, meanwhile, are comfortably placed at the fourth position and will be treating this as just another series waiting for their domination in limited-overs cricket.

Set to play an ODI against each other after six months, South Africa will be hosting England after almost three years. Overall, it is going to be the 12th bilateral ODI series between these two teams. Readers must note that both the teams have won four series each in the past. Set to be their sixth ODI series in South Africa, the home team has won three in comparison to England’s solitary series win away from home.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel in India and England

The tried and tested Star Sports Network will be broadcasting South Africa’s tour of England 2023 for the Indian audiences. With timings quite conducive for Indian fans, they will be able to watch this series on Star Sports Select 1. Unlike international matches featuring India, Star haven’t allotted channels in multiple languages for this series.

Indians fans, who prefer to stream live cricket on their televisions or other devices, will be able to do the same on Star’s designated streaming platform named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Bloemfontein today?

Fans of the English cricket team back home will have to switch to Sky Sports Cricket in order to watch these three ODIs. Local fans in South Africa, on the other hand, will be able to watch Bloemfontein ODIs on a reliable entity in SuperSport.

Date – 27/01/2023 (Friday).

Match start Time – 11:00 AM (England), 01:00 PM (Local) and 04:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports Select 1 (India), Sky Sports Cricket (England) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India) and Sky Sports app (England).