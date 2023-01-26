Today weather Bloemfontein January 27: Weather in Bloemfontein today for SA vs ENG 1st ODI

The first ODI of England’s tour of South Africa 2023 will be played in Bloemfontein tomorrow. In what will be England’s first match in South Africa this year, it won’t be the same for eight English cricketers who were already playing in the inaugural season of SA20.

Interestingly, this three-match ODI series will put forward a rare case of a T20 league taking a break for a few days to let international cricketers fulfill their duties at the highest level.

Considering how three English cricketers were part of International League T20 before landing in South Africa, it isn’t a surprise as to why the visitors won’t be playing any practice match or spending adequate number of days in order to adjust to the conditions.

Batters Ben Duckett and Harry Brook and all-rounder David Willey are the only English cricketers out of a 14-member squad for this tour who haven’t played a representative match since last year. As far as the hosts are concerned, only captain Temba Bavuma hasn’t played a representative match since South Africa’s dismal tour of Australia 2022-23.

Today weather Bloemfontein January 27

Notwithstanding a large majority of players’ apt white-ball preparations albeit in a different format, the first ODI has it in it to be interrupted by rainfall in Bloemfontein on January 27, 2023. Although it isn’t raining in the city at the moment but reliable weather portal AccuWeather predicts a rain probability in vicinity of 50% for about three hours tonight.

ALSO READ: ODI records at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein

Speaking exclusive about the match day, rain probability will remain below 20% for the first three playing hours of a day-night match. That being said, the number will increase to be around 50% for the second night in a row to potentially affect the second innings of the match. Considering how the same is again expected to reduce to 32% around 10:00 PM (local time), a rain-curtailed ODI could be on the cards on Friday.

Hourly weather at Mangaung Oval

01:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 14%).

02:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 14%).

03:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 18%).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

07:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

08:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

09:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

10:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 32%).