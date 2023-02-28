South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean: When and where to watch SA vs WI Centurion Test?

The successful culmination of England’s tour of New Zealand 2023 will make way for the commencement of West Indies tour of South Africa 2023. Although geographically distanced by thousands of km, the two series will continue to be played in the presence of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in India.

Scheduled to host West Indies after an eight-year hiatus, South Africa would want to continue their Test domination streak against this opposition. Readers must note that South Africa have won 20 and lost three out of the 30 Tests that these two teams have played against each other over the years.

As far as bilateral Test series are concerned, South Africa and West Indies’ 10th such series will be played 20 months after the ninth one. Barring the first such series in 1992, the Proteas have won nine series in a row since then to have an impeccable record both at home and away.

Having not lost a Test to West Indies in the last decade-and-a-half, South Africa would want to maintain their record against them in this two-match series. West Indies, who have nothing much to lose, will be looking to gain experience from recent Test tours of Zimbabwe and Australia, to challenge the Proteas.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean

West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023 will be televised by Star Sports Network in India. Set to clash with Australia’s tour of India 2023, the two Tests will be televised only on Star Sports First.

Ideally, Star’s designated streaming platform named Disney+Hotstar live streams such international matches but there’s no official information about the same thus far. Therefore, interested fans are suggested to go through the streaming platform once during the match hours.

South African fans will be able to watch this series on SuperSport Grandstand 201. West Indians fans, meanwhile, will have to log in to Flow Sports to follow this tour.

Date – 28/02/2023 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 03:00 AM (Jamaica), 04:00 AM (AST), 10:00 AM (local) and 01:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports First (India) and SuperSport Grandstand 201 (South Africa).

Online platform – Flow Sports (Caribbean).