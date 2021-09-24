Sandstorm meaning in cricket: Why RCB vs CSK toss has been delayed by 10 minutes?

RCB vs CSK toss: The toss at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been delayed by 10 minutes due to a weather-related reason tonight.

The 35th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah tonight.

The match will be the first one to be played at this venue as far as this season of the IPL is concerned. Overall, Sharjah has hosted a total of 18 IPL matches across two seasons namely 2014 and 2020.

As far as playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is concerned, Bangalore have won two out of their three IPL matches here. Talking about the Super Kings, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team has won a lone match and lost their latest three encounters over here.

Why RCB vs CSK toss has been delayed by 10 minutes?

Originally scheduled to commence at 07:30 PM (IST), the 35th match of IPL 2021 is all set to face a delay due to an unprecedented weather-related reason.

It is worth mentioning that the toss before the match was first delayed by 10 minutes due to a “sandstorm” in Sharjah. Readers must note that a sandstorm is a strong wind carrying clouds of sand with it, especially in a desert.

Given how the delay has kept captains Virat Kohli and Dhoni at discussing something for some time now at the ground, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the delay will be longer than just 10 minutes.

Desert storm in Sharjah. Familiar. #IPL2021 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) September 24, 2021

For fans of the Indian cricket team, the term sandstorm is not a novel by any means especially for those who have witnessed legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar bat against Australia more than a couple of decades ago at this particular venue.