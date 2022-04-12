Most runs expensive spell in IPL: Most expensive 4 over in IPL history list

Most expensive over in IPL: Akash Deep bowled the joint third-most expensive spell for a Royal Challengers Bangalore bowler.

During the 22nd match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Navi Mumbai, Chennai Super Kings scored 216/4 in 20 overs to register the highest innings total of the season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis’ decision of opting to bowl after winning the toss was followed by a dominating performance in the powerplay.

However, Super Kings went from 35/1 in six overs to their second 200+ innings total this season primarily due to a third-wicket 165-run partnership between opening batter Robin Uthappa (88) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (95*). While Uthappa hit four fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 176, Dube allured limelight by hitting five fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 206.52.

With CSK in desperate need of such an inspiring effort, Uthappa and Dube hit shots all across the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. In supreme control of their batting tonight, Uthappa and Dube became a source of amazement during their 73-ball stay in the middle.

Most expensive over in IPL history list

A ramification of such a high-scoring innings is commonly found in the opposition’s bowling attack. Playing his fifth IPL match, uncapped pacer Akash Deep was the worst affected with bowling figures of 4-0-58-0.

Introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the powerplay, Akash Deep had conceded 19 runs in his first two overs. The 15th over of the innings had witnessed Akash Deep leaking 15 runs against Uthappa and Dube before conceding as many as 24 runs in the 18th over. In addition to getting hit for two sixes and a four by Dube in his last over, Akash Deep had also bowled four wide balls under pressure.

Having said that, leaking 58 runs in an innings is nowhere near the most expensive overs in the IPL. Talking precisely about Royal Challengers’ bowlers, Akash Deep’s bowling figures are the joint third-most expensive in the history of the tournament.