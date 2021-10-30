“South Africa’s Asif Ali”: Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen wax lyrical about David Miller as South Africa beat Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2021

David Miller: The South African batter stood tall on his potential by hitting a couple of match-winning sixes at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

During the 25th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets to remain alive in the tournament. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are all but out after losing their second Super 12 match.

Chasing a 143-run target, South Africa eventually needed as many as 25 runs off the last two overs. With a couple of left-handed batters in David Miller (23 not out) and Kagiso Rabada (13 not out) in the middle, South Africa were in the game but scoring 12.5 runs in the last two overs each was no mean task on a slower surface.

With Miller not finding a boundary on the two deliveries that he faced in the penultimate over being bowled by Dushmantha Chameera, it was Rabada who converted a full-length delivery into a convincing six over long-off.

With the situation reducing to 14 runs off the five deliveries, Miller stood tall on his potential by hitting a couple of mammoth sixes off Lahiru Kumara. In the squad for this particular role, Miller fired when his team needed him the most.

With South Africa needing a run to win off two balls, Rabada edged a Kumara delivery towards the third-man region for a boundary to seal the chase with a ball to go. In addition to the winning pair, South Africa thrived on the back of a mature 46-ball 46 by captain Temba Bavuma.

Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen wax lyrical about David Miller

David Miller .. South Africa’s Asif Ali .. #T20WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2021

SLOTTTT! Which way is this going!!! #SAvSL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 30, 2021

Don’t miss the Yorker to David miller, Clean hitting. #SAvsSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 30, 2021

If it’s in the arc, goes out the park…

If it’s in the V, it’s in the trees… The David Miller approach to batting#SLvSA #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 30, 2021

David Miller! That was a proper game. South Africa holding their nerve in a World Cup thriller. #T20WorldCup #SLvSA — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) October 30, 2021

