“Speak to me!”: Sachin Tendulkar once got irritated with Virender Sehwag humming songs during IND vs SA 2011 World Cup match

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag made an excellent opening pair with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. When they met for the first time, it was a fanboy moment for Sehwag, but Tendulkar just had a handshake with him. Sehwag had admitted that he was quite disappointed as it lasted just a few seconds.

However, when both of them started playing together, they made a great bond. Both got so comfortable with each other that Tendulkar once complained about Sehwag’s chit-chat habit. Sehwag once also made a deal with Tendulkar that the Master Blaster will get Sehwag’s important work done if he (Sehwag) scores his third triple-century in Tests.

It is well known that Sehwag had the habit of singing songs while batting in order to concentrate. He was doing the same in the 2011 World Cup match between India and South Africa in Nagpur, but Tendulkar got irritated with him on that day.

Sachin Tendulkar once got irritated with Virender Sehwag

In an interview with Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia on ‘The Ranveer Show’, Sehwag recalled the incident. Sehwag and Tendulkar opened the innings for India, and they were in great touch that day. Sehwag said that he was just humming the songs and was not talking to Tendulkar in between as it would have broken his rhythm.

After the third over, Tendulkar got irritated with Sehwag as he wanted to have a conversation. Sehwag had revealed that Tendulkar came to him and asked to talk. However, Sehwag then told Tendulkar that he was in good mood and he (Tendulkar) should just appreciate and motivate him between the overs.

“Once, in the 2011 world cup we were playing against South Africa. I was in a great mood, singing and runs were also coming: in 5 overs we had scored 50-60. When we meet at the end of the overs, I will just punch his gloves, continue humming my song ‘chala jaata hoon,” Virender Sehwag had revealed.

“He wanted to speak after the over. So, he waited one over, two overs.. and after the third over, he hit me with the bat ‘fataaak’. I was startled. And he said, “speak to me!.”

Sachin Tendulkar and Virendra Sehwag combined for a century partnership

Tendulkar and Sehwag added 142 runs for the first wicket in just 17.4 overs. Sehwag got out after scoring 73 (66) with the help of 12 boundaries. Tendulkar then added 125 runs for the second wicket with batter Gautam Gambhir (69 in 75 balls). Tendulkar scored a brilliant century, where he smashed 111 (101) with the help of eight boundaries and three sixes.

However, the rest of the batting collapsed and India managed to score just 296 runs. South Africa won the match by 3 wickets in the end. It was the only match that India lost in the 2011 World Cup.