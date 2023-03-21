“Aap mere liye ek kaam karoge”: Virender Sehwag once wanted Sachin Tendulkar to get his important work done if he accomplished this batting record

During an interaction with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in his chat show, former Indian batter Virender Sehwag had revealed how his first-ever fanboy moment with Sachin Tendulkar was reduced to a simple handshake from the Master, making it not how he had anticipated it to be.

However, over the years the two gelled up pretty well with each other; went on to forge an enviable bond while even emerged to be a formidable opening pair for India in the ODI format.

During the conversation, Virender Sehwag revealed how Cricket for him was never about achieving certain individual milestones or shattering records, but all about enjoying the sport to its fullest.

But, after scoring two Test triple centuries, Sehwag, for the first-time ever in his career wanted to achieve this milestone of an unprecedented third as well. Not because he wished to become the only batter in history to have achieved that feat, but for a rather peculiar reason which yet again involved the ‘Master Blaster’.

Virender Sehwag once wanted Sachin Tendulkar to get his important work done upon scoring his third Triple hundred

Sehwag mentioned that he had requested Sachin Tendulkar to get his certain work done if he managed to score a third triple century.

Tendulkar had even agreed to the deal, but since he couldn’t achieve the only milestone which he went after in his illustrious career, Sehwag has till date kept it as a secret which he hasn’t disclosed to even Tendulkar himself.

“Maine Sachin Tendulkar ko bola tha ki agar main ye triple century banatu hun to aap mere liye ek kaam karoge. To unhone kaha ki ‘kya kaam?’. To maine kaha ki fayda kya agar maine kaam bata diya to. To unhon kaha ‘theek hai, done! Tu triple century bana, aur mai jo tu kahega kar dunga’. Par vo bani nahi, to maine unko kaha nahi (I told Sachin Tendulkar that if I hit this third triple century, then you would do a work for me. He asked me ‘What work?’ I told him then what’s the use of the deal if I have to tell you the work beforehand. Then he said, ‘Okay, done! You hit the triple century, and I’ll do whatever you’d say. But since I couldn’t hit it, I never told him),” remarked Virender Sehwag.

Sehwag was nearly there, but fell seven runs short

Unfortunately for Sehwag, he really came close, but was yet so far. A year-and-a-half after scoring his second triple century in 2008 against South Africa, Sehwag had nearly arrived at the never-seen-before milestone in December 2009, at the Brabourne Stadium.

However, he was Out ‘caught and bowled’ by the legendary Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralidaran at the score of 293 (254), in a knock which comprised 40 Fours and seven Sixes.