Split webbing injury: Why Harshal Patel left RCB? What happened to Harshal Patel?

Why Harshal Patel left RCB today: The fast bowler from Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a hand injury tonight.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya led from the front after electing to bat first in Indian Premier League 2022 Match 67 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium tonight.

Pandya, who ended up with 62* (47) with the help of four fours and three sixes, registered his 12th T20 half-century, eighth in the IPL, fourth in this season and second against RCB and at this venue.

A 61-run partnership between Pandya and David Miller (34) played a crucial role behind GT scoring 168/5 in the first innings.

Why Harshal Patel left RCB in RCB vs GT IPL 2022 match?

Bangalore pacer Josh Hazlewood, who dismissed Shubman Gill (1) to pick his 100th T20 wicket tonight, was the pick of the bowlers for his team with figures of 4-0-39-2.

While spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Glenn Maxwell picked a wicket apiece, Royal Challengers suffered a bit due to the unavailability of pacer Harshal Patel after a certain point in time.

Introduced into the attack in the ninth over, Patel gave away just six runs in the first over. Less did he or his captain Faf du Plessis know about Patel wouldn’t be able to bowl another over in the match.

It was in the 13th over that Patel injured his right hand while fielding inside the circle to immediately walk off the ground. Readers must note that the 31-year old player split the webbing of his bowling hand which made it impossible for him to bowl his remaining overs.

In simple words, a split webbing injury can be defined as a deep cut between two fingers primarily the thumb and index finger. It is a common injury which cricketers suffer while fielding.