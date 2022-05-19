“What a catch by Maxwell”: Glenn Maxwell’s one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubman Gill enthralls fans

Glenn Maxwell’s one-handed stunner: The all-rounder from Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed a magnificent catch at the Wankhede Stadium.

During the 67th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore fast bowler Josh Hazlewood drew first blood in his first over to hand his team with an early advantage.

In what was Hazlewood’s 100th T20 wicket, it wouldn’t have been possible without his Australian teammate Glenn Maxwell’s mind-blowing fielding effort in the slips.

While his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha was among the boundaries from the first over itself, Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill (1) failed to find any momentum during his four-ball stay tonight.

Gill, who played a Hazlewood out-swinging delivery with hard hands, would’ve initially thought of a single towards the third-man. However, a lone slip in Maxwell dived towards his right to grab a one-handed stunner whilst being airborne. With Royal Challengers captain Faf du Plessis bringing a slip for Gill on a delivery before the dismissal, Maxwell’s brilliance justified his captain’s thinking.

Earlier, it was Titans captain Hardik Pandya who won the toss and chose to bat. While GT have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs, RCB are playing a must-win match in a bid to qualify for the next round.

Twitter reactions on Glenn Maxwell:

WHAT A CATCH taken by Glenn Maxwell. Unbelievable catch. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 19, 2022

Virat Kohli’s reaction and celebration when Glenn Maxwell takes a Outstanding catch. pic.twitter.com/qS1rJjnRCy — Kohlicaptain (@Kohlicaptain_) May 19, 2022

