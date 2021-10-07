SRH vs Mumbai Head to Head in IPL history | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians stats | IPL 2021 Match 55

SRH vs Mumbai Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 55th match of IPL 2021.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians will be playing their last league match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League against each other in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. In what will be part of the seventh double-header of the UAE leg, it will be for the first time that two IPL matches will be played simultaneously.

Sunrisers, who have won only three and lost 10 matches out of their 13 matches till now, are reeling at the bottom of the points table without any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. In the six matches that Hyderabad have played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, they have won two and lost four at this venue.

Defending champions Indians, on the other hand, are very much in contention of qualifying for the playoffs provided they beat the bottom-ranked team on Friday. As far as playing at this venue is concerned, Mumbai have won seven and lost four out of their 11 matches here.

SRH vs Mumbai Head to Head in IPL history

Total number of matches played: 17

Matches won by SRH: 8

Matches won by MI: 9

Matches played in India: 14 (SRH 6, MI 8)

Matches played outside India: 3 (SRH 2, MI 1)

SRH average score against MI: 147

MI average score against SRH: 145

Most runs for SRH: 524 (David Warner)

Most runs for MI: 418 (Kieron Pollard)

Most wickets for SRH: 16 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for MI: 13 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Most catches for SRH: 4 (Vijay Shankar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most catches for MI: 12 (Kieron Pollard)

The last time when Sunrisers and Indians had locked horns against each other was in the first phase of this season when the former were bundled out for 137 whilst chasing a 151-run target in Chennai.