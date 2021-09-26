SRH vs RR Head to Head in IPL history | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL Stats | IPL 2021 Match 40

SRH vs RR Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 40th match of IPL 2021.

The 40th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai tomorrow.

In the nine matches that they’ve played so far this season, Sunrisers have lost eight and won just a solitary match to be reeling at the bottom of the points table. Royals, on the other hand, have won four and lost five out of their nine matches to be just a position above SRH.

As far as playing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is concerned, Hyderabad have won six and lost five out of their 11 T20s at this venue. Talking about Rajasthan, they have won just two losing their other six matches here.

SRH vs RR Head to Head Record in IPL

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by SRH: 7

Matches won by RR: 7

Matched played in India: 11 (SRH 6, RR 5)

Matches played outside India: 3 (SRH 1, RR 2)

SRH average score against RR: 152

RR average score against SRH: 151

Most runs for SRH: 246 (Manish Pandey)

Most runs for RR: 430 (Sanju Samson)

Most wickets for SRH: 9 (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

Most wickets for RR: 6 (Jaydev Unadkat)

Most catches for SRH: 5 (David Warner)

Most catches for RR: 3 (Sanju Samson)

The last time when Sunrisers and Royals had locked horns against each other was at the Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. In a match which is remembered for RR wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler’s maiden IPL century, his team had registered a comprehensive 55-run victory.

“It’s okay to be disappointed, but we’re not sitting here and looking back. We are moving forward.” Listen in to Sanga’s passionate team talk after #DCvRR. 🗣#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @KumarSanga2 pic.twitter.com/kIa7bQeBSd — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 26, 2021

In addition to Buttler scoring 124 (64) with the help of 11 fours and eight sixes, Rajasthan thrived on the back of Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris picking three wickets each in the second innings.