SRH vs RR Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Sunrisers vs Royals IPL 2021 match?

SRH vs RR Man of the Match: The opening batter from Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match award in his debut match for the franchise.

During the 40th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets to register only their second victory of the season as they continue to struggle at the bottom of the points table.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson led from the front for the second time in a row to score 82 (57) with the help of seven fours and three sixes. In what was his 15th IPL half-century, it played a vital role in propelling Royals to 164/5 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

Having replaced the injured Khaleel Ahmed in the XI tonight, Siddarth Kaul was the pick of the Hyderabadi bowlers picking figures of 4-0-36-2. Apart from Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Rashid Khan picked a wicket apiece at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

SRH vs RR Man of the Match IPL 2021

Chasing a 165-run target, Hyderabad thrived on the back of a quickfire 57-run opening stand between Jason Roy (60) and Wriddhiman Saha (18).

Playing an IPL match after three years and his first one for Sunrisers, Roy hit eight fours and a six to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award. Apart from scoring quick runs in the powerplay, Roy was also instrumental in finding boundaries in the middle overs especially when captain Kane Williamson was taking his time to get his eye in.

“Makes me extremely happy. Really grateful for the opportunity from Sunrisers. Have been training, and waiting hard. Grateful for this award too – we had some great performances today. Happy to get over the line.

“I had to kind of access different areas. Wasn’t as free-flowing the way I hope. It was a case of getting the team close to the total. Saha was instrumental in that partnership. Allowed me to relax early on,” Roy was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sealing the chase with nine balls to spare, SRH were taken past the victory line by Williamson (51 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (21 not out) who put together a match-winning 48-run partnership for the fourth wicket.