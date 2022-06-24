Sri Lanka lowest score in ODI: Lowest ODI score innings total in history

Sri Lanka lowest score in ODI: Sri Lanka have crumbled under pressure in the fifth ODI despite winning the series.

During the fifth ODI of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka batters have been all over the place after captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and chose to bat.

Opening batter Pathum Nissanka (2), one of their batting heroes in a rare series victory against Australia at home, was the first one to be dismissed after he edged a Josh Hazlewood delivery to Alex Carey behind the stumps.

Nissanka’s opening partner Danushka Gunathilaka (8) was the next to get out as him wanting to attack Hazlewood in his next over saw him hitting the ball straight to Australia captain Aaron Finch at mid-off.

Playing his first match of the series, Dinesh Chandimal (6) was also dismissed cheaply only to be followed by the in-form pair of Charith Asalanka (14) and Kusal Mendis (26). It was in the 16th over bowled by Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell that Asalanka and Mendis registered a run-out and hit-wicket respectively as the hosts lost half their side for just 56.

Australia spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was next to be among the wickets sending back all-rounder Dunith Wellalage (4) and Shanaka (1) to the pavilion within a span of three deliveries.

Sri Lanka lowest score in ODI

Currently seven-down with an innings score of less than 100, Sri Lanka have surpassed their lowest score in ODIs by a considerable margin.

Score Overs Opposition Ground Year 43 20.1 South Africa Paarl 2012 55 28.3 West Indies Sharjah 1986 67 24 England Manchester 2014 78 16.5 Pakistan Sharjah 2002 86 37.2 West Indies Manchester 1975

Lowest ODI score in history

Sri Lanka’s 43 against South Africa in Paarl is the fifth-lowest ODI innings total. As far as lowest ODI score in an innings is concerned, it had come when Sri Lanka had bundled out Zimbabwe for 35 in 18 overs in Harare 18 years ago.