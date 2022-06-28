Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia: When and where to watch SL vs AUS Galle Test?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st SL vs AUS Test.

The first Test match of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka will begin from tomorrow in Galle. Readers must note that the Galle International Stadium will be hosting both the Tests of this series.

Slated to play a Test match against each other after more than three years (almost six years in Sri Lanka), both Sri Lanka and Australia will be having sight on ICC World Test Championship 2021-2023 points.

In the 31 Test matches that they’ve played against each other over the years, Sri Lanka have won just four as compared to 19 Australian wins. In what is going to be the 14th Test series between them (seventh in Sri Lanka), Sri Lanka have won only two in front of 13 Australian victories.

Having said that, the hosts would want to take confidence from an inspiring 3-2 ODI series victory to challenge the visitors in the same manner in the Tests now.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and Australia

Sony Sports Network is televising Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. As was the case during the recently concluded five-match ODI series, Sony will both be televising and streaming the Tests as well. Indian fans must note that they will be able to watch this series on Sony SIX in English commentary and that commentary in no other language will be available.

Online users can stream the tournament on Sony’s streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

As far as the local fans in Sri Lanka are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye. Meanwhile, Australian fans will be able to watch Galle Tests on Fox Cricket and stream it on Kayo app. Fans living in UK and USA will be able to watch these matches on Hum Masala and Willow TV respectively.

Date – 29/06/2022 (Wednesday) – 03/07/2022 (Sunday).

Match start Time – 10:00 AM (Sri Lanka and India) and 02:00 PM (Australia).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Dialog, IPTV – SLT and Channel Eye (Sri Lanka), Fox Sports (Australia), Hum Masala (UK) and Willow TV (USA).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India and Middle East), Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube (Sri Lanka), Kayo app (Australia) and Willow TV (USA).