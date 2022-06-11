Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 highlights: AUS vs SL 3rd T20 highlights Dasun Shanaka batting video

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 highlights: The Sri Lankan captain scored a match-winning half-century in Pallekele tonight.

During the third T20I of the ongoing Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka’s fourth T20I half-century single-handedly powered them to a victory.

Chasing a 177-run target, Sri Lanka needed 59 runs in the last three overs with four wickets in hands. Playing on 6* (12), Shanaka launched attacked against Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood hitting two sixes and fours each to spoil his figures from 3-1-3-2 to 4-1-25-2.

With 37 runs needed in the last two overs, the hosts needed more such shots from Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne (14*) as they hit a six and two fours in Jhye Richardson’s penultimate over to bring down the equation to needing 19 runs in the last over.

Facing Kane Richardson, Shanaka managed to hit two fours and a six before the third wide of the over sealed the chase for the hosts at the Pallekeke International Stadium tonight. Readers must note that scoring 59 runs in the last three overs of a winning chase are the highest-ever in T20Is.

Shanaka scoring 48* (13) in the second half of his innings saw him hitting five fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 216 in the innings to register one of the most unbelievable T20I run chases.

Fantastic response @dasunshanaka1 for all the critic’s… well done boys. Fantastic win. Believe in the process and the skill. 👍 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 11, 2022

Shanka, who won his maiden T20I match award in 68th match, might have ended up on the losing side with respect to the series but him staging such a victory has it in it to boost the morale of his team.

Wow… What a match.. especially the last three overs… Something for the crowd to joy for.. terrific atmosphere and what an ending.. 59 runs of 17 balls scores. Dasun Shanaka you beauty. #SLVSAUS pic.twitter.com/uUvqUMGa4E — Pratik SATISH (@Tweeterati_hoon) June 11, 2022

