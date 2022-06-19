Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI tickets: SL vs AUS tickets booking 4th ODI Colombo

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI tickets: High on confidence Sri Lanka will take on the Aussies to clinch the five-match ODI series.

A resounding six-wicket victory on the back of some fine contributions from Pathum Nissanka (137 off 147) and Kusal Mendis (87 off 85) in the third ODI versus Australia, has meant that Sri Lanka are just one step away from clinching the five-match ODI series.

Ever since their jaw-dropping victory during the third T20I against the Aussies a few days ago, the Dasun Shanaka-led side have continued to produce some awe-inspiring performances with both bat and the ball, from both their experienced and young players alike.

Australia, on the other hand, have been poor with the ball, especially during the death. One more loss in the upcoming two matches would mean that they would lose an away ODI series against Sri Lanka for the first time since 1992.

The fourth ODI would, akin the previous one, take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium on June 21, with Sri Lanka perhaps taking the field with a slight advantage after registering their highest successful chase in history at this venue on Sunday.

Pathum Nissanka (137) and Kusal Mendis (87) led the charge as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 6 wickets! Sri Lanka take a 2️⃣-1️⃣ series lead 💪#SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/RP4bDjrtTr — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 19, 2022

Sri Lanka vs Australia ODI tickets

With a series victory up on the cards, expect a full house yet again at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. The interested ones are advised to book their tickets as quickly as possible as seats have already started to fill quickly, with the lowest two price category tickets- LKR 300 and LKR 1500, already sold out.

The tickets for the remaining three price categories – LKR 2500, LKR 4000, and LKR 5000 are still available online.

One can click here to go directly to the ‘BookMyShow’ ticket booking window. Post that, click on the preferred price category and select the number of tickets you wish to book along with preferred stand.

After completing the payment formalities, the ticket holders would have to physically collects from the venue a day before the match from 09:00 am- 05:00 pm.