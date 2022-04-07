St George’s Park Port Elizabeth Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Gqeberha Tests?

St George’s Port Elizabeth Test records: Gqeberha will be hosting an international match after more than two years.
The second Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa will be played in Gqeberha from tomorrow. For those who are unaware, the South African city of Port Elizabeth has been renamed to Gqeberha.
In what will be the last match of Bangladesh’s tour, it will also put an end to what has been a successful summer season for the Proteas. Having registered a triumph by 220 runs by proving their worth in the first Test in Durban, South Africa would be confident of maintaining their unbeaten home spree against Bangladesh in Test cricket.
Set to play their first-ever Test at St George’s, Bangladesh have a lot of positives from the Kingsmead Test to feel sure of themselves in spite of a fourth innings debacle.
As far as playing at this venue is concerned, South Africa have won and lost 13 Tests each out of their 31 Gqeberha Tests.
St George’s Port Elizabeth Test records
South African batters’ domination in Gqeberha Tests can be judged from the fact that the Top 16 highest run-scorers at this venue are all players of the home team. While the Top five highest run-scorers are Jacques Kallis (617), AB de Villiers (591), Dean Elgar (571), Faf du Plessis (553) and Hashim Amla (516), below are the Top Four batters among active cricketers:
|Batters
|Matches
|Runs
|Highest
|Average
|100
|50
|Dean Elgar (SA)
|8
|571
|121
|47.58
|2
|3
|Aiden Markram (SA)
|3
|235
|125
|47
|1
|1
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|2
|154
|84*
|52.66
|0
|2
|Ollie Pope
|1
|135
|135*
|1
|0
Similar to some extent to the batters, the Top Eight wicket-takers in St George’s Tests are all South African cricketers. While the Top five highest wicket-takers are Allan Donald (40), Shaun Pollock (37), Kagiso Rabada (25), Dale Steyn (21) and Makhaya Ntini (20), below are the Top Four bowlers among active cricketers:
|Bowlers
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|SR
|5
|Kagiso Rabada (SA)
|5
|25
|20.08
|35
|2
|Keshav Maharaj (SA)
|5
|17
|32.35
|58.4
|2
|Nathan Lyon (AUS)
|2
|9
|31.11
|62.6
|1
|Dhananjaya de Silva (SL)
|2
|7
|22
|29.1
|0
Highest innings totals in Port Elizabeth Tests
Only five (out of 31) Gqeberha Tests have produced a drawn result till date. A primary reason behind the same is that the venue not featuring any 600+ innings totals in its 133-year history.
|Team
|Score
|Overs
|Opposition
|Year
|Australia
|549/7d
|117×8
|South Africa
|1950
|South Africa
|525/8d
|153.5
|New Zealand
|2013
|South Africa
|502
|189.1
|England
|1965
|England
|499/9d
|152
|South Africa
|2020
|South Africa
|470/8d
|121.2
|Australia
|1970