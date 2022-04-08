Weather in Port Elizabeth today: What is the weather forecast at St George’s Park Gqeberha for SA vs BAN Test Day 1?

Weather in Port Elizabeth: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for Day 1 of second SA vs BAN Test.

During the first day of the second Test of the ongoing Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa in Gqeberha, South Africa captain Dean Elgar has won the toss and chose to bat first.

Coming on the back of a 220-run victory in the first Test in Durban, South Africa will be taking the field with an unchanged Playing XI for this match.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have made a couple of changes by bringing in batter Tamim Iqbal and spinner Taijul Islam for batter Shadman Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

South Africa, who have played extraordinarily well in Test cricket lately, will be looking to close their international summer on a high. Meanwhile, Bangladesh would be keen to put an end to their loss-spree in South Africa Tests. Having come really close in doing the same at Kingsmead until the fourth innings, there’s no reason why the visitors can’t challenge the hosts at the St George’s Park.

Weather in Port Elizabeth today

Contrary to the final day of the first Test, temperature at the start time of this match will be cooler by 10 degree. In what is expected to be a cloudy day in Gqeberha, rain might end up playing a spoilsport especially in the first two sessions.

According to AccuWeather, the morning session at St George’s Park will be played with a rain probability in vicinity of 50%. With no difference in either temperature or rain probability, the afternoon session will be played under the same threat of rain pouring down in Gqeberha today.

As far as the third session is concerned, rain probability is expected to drop partially (to 30%) and not entirely. Hence, players returning to the pavilion due to a rain break shouldn’t be surprising on Friday.

St George’s Park Gqeberha hourly weather

10:00 AM – 16 degree (Cool).

11:00 AM – 16 degree (Pleasant).

12:00 PM – 17 degree (Pleasant).

01:00 PM – 18 degree (Pleasant).

02:00 PM – 17 degree (Pleasant).

03:00 PM – 17 degree (Pleasant).

04:00 PM – 17 degree (Pleasant).

05:00 PM – 17 degree (Cool).

06:00 PM – 16 degree (Cool).