SA vs BAN 2022: Mehidy Hasan gets hit on stomach; is carried on stretcher off the ground during 2nd Test match vs South Africa

Mehidy Hasan gets hit on stomach due to a case of lapse of concentration during the 2nd Test match between South Africa and Bangladesh.

During the 2nd Test match of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of South Africa at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan was part of a rather unfortunate incident which could have well been the case of a major injury concern.

It happened during the second delivery of South Africa’s first innings. Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain bowled a short delivery outside the off-stump to which Saral Erwee cuts straight through to Mehidy Hasan stationed at Backward Point.

While it was a straightforward catch for Mehidy, his eyes were looking somewhere else as the hard, new ball hit him right on his stomach, to set him rolling on the ground in pain and discomfort.

The situation became tense and grim as the physio came in hastily, with a stretcher to follow. While the pain was immense, the good news for the players and everyone involved in the game was that Mehidy was conscious, despite looking a bit dazed.

The 24-year-old was quickly stretchered off the field for the appropriate treatment, and was back fit and running by the start of the fifth Over, amidst a huge reception from the crowd.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, Bangladesh are clearly struggling having lost three of their wickets at the score of 27 at Stumps on Day 3, en route to the target of 413 handed to them by South Africa.

After posting 453 in their first innings, Dean Elgar’s men then skittled the Bangladeshi line-up for mere 217 in reply to gain a massive lead. Quickly amassing 176 runs in their second innings at more than 4 runs per Over, South Africa declared their innings with a lead of 412.