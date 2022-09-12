Standby player meaning in cricket: What is standby player in cricket?

Standby player: India have named four standby cricketers in addition to their 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

The wait among millions of fans for India’s 15-member squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has come to an end after the chief selectors made the announcement an hour ago contrary to the presumptions that they would announce it after dinner.

In spite of a few valid calls doing the rounds in the Indian media around the selectors needing to make changes to the squad especially post Asia Cup 2022 debacle, the selection committee has refrained from taking any bold call before a world event.

With them backing the existing crop of players despite their substandard form or other concerns around their style of play, the onus is on them to perform and justify their positions in the squad.

Standby player list for T20 World Cup 2022 India squad photo

In addition to a 15-member squad, Indian selectors have also announced four standby players for this tournament.

While batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Deepak Chahar were part of India’s Asia Cup 2022 standbys as well, the pair has been joined by spinner Ravi Bishnoi and fast bowler Mohammed Shami. A demotion for Bishnoi has resulted in him being part of the standbys after taking part in Asia Cup. Shami, on the other hand, hasn’t played a T20I since ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

What is standby player in cricket?

A standby player in cricket is exactly what the definition of the word ‘standby’ means. A standby player is not part of the main squad but is expected to be called upon to perform a specific job if an opportunity arises.

In cricketing context, the same primarily happens a player from the main squad gets injured during the tournament. Depending on the requirement, one of the standbys can be called upon to the main squad after receiving permission from a designated ICC (International Cricket Council) committee.

All-rounder Axar Patel and pacer Deepak Chahar playing Asia Cup 2022 as replacements for all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and pacer Avesh Khan respectively are recent examples of standby players joining the main squad. While Jadeja had suffered a knee injury, Khan was unwell during the second half of the tournament.

Part of a three-member standby group then, India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was inducted into the main squad during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England.