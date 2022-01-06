Steve Smith leave: Steve Smith strangely and funnily shoulders arms to Stuart Broad delivery in SCG Test

Steve Smith leave: In a funny incident during the Ashes 2021-22 Sydney test, Steve Smith had a brain fade moment on Stuart Broad’s delivery.

Australia have wrapped up the Ashes 2021-22 by winning the Boxing Day test in Melbourne. However, they still can’t take the remaining two games lightly. The Ashes is decided, but the 24 points of the World Test Championship are still to play for. Australia would want to take all 60 points from the series.

The third Ashes test is currently being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, the rain has been playing a spoilsport in the game. Only 46.5 overs were bowled on the Day 1 of the game, whereas Day 2 has also been interfered with by the rain. Marcus Harris and David Warner combined for a half-century opening partnership, but that did not last long. Stuart Broad again took the wicket of his Ashes 2019 bunny David Warner.

Marcus Harris, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne all got starts, but they could not convert big. James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Mark Wood scalped a wicket each. But then, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja combined for a brilliant partnership. Usman Khawaja, who is playing his first test after two years has looked good throughout.

Steve Smith leave on Stuart Broad’s delivery

In the seriousness of the game, Steve Smith gave some funny content to people. Smith is famous for his extraordinary leaves and people just love the way he does. However, he had a brain fade moment during one of the leaves he made. During the 2nd ball of the 84th over, Broad bowled a length delivery straight to stumps, but Smith completely misjudged it. The ball hit the pads of Steve Smith, but he got lucky that the ball seamed into him.

Umpire gave him not-out, but England reviewed the decision. However, Smith got lucky with the tiniest of the margins.

Smith although could not survive long, and got out on the last ball of the same over. Earlier, He left a ball of Stuart Broad that was going way out of the leg side in his trademark style.

After Smith’s departure, Usman Khawaja continued his fine knock and completed his half-century.