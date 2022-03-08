“Still getting headlines, these stories!”: When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views on his IPL contract in 2009

Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views on former’s highly talked about and criticized IPL contract of 2009.

With a whooping sum of INR 9.8 Crores, former England skipper and flamboyant batter Kevin Pietersen had become one of the highest paid overseas players during the auction ahead of the second season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2009.

Apparently, Pietersen’s record-breaking did not go down well with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), who were reluctant back then for their players’ participation in India’s T20 league.

There were also reports of jealousy stemming from the rest of the English players’ contingent, with former England captain Andrew Strauss also against England players’ participation in the league owing to workload management and burnout due to excessive Cricketing action.

“I think there was a lot of jealousy”- Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan, a couple of years ago, went on to remark that not only did Pietersen’s contract arouse feelings of jealousy amongst his teemmates, but it also led to formations of cliques against the star batter.

“There was a little band of a few; Graeme Swann, Tim Bresnan, (James) Anderson, (Stuart) Broad and Matt Prior. The whispers were they were on one side and Kevin was kind of standing on his own on the other side…He was on a big contract while not many of the other players were even getting sniffed at,” Vaughan had exclaimed to Fox Sports.

Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views

Unimpressed by Vaughan’s statement, Pietersen condemned former’s interaction bites and requested him to not spread negativity while bringing back into the fore more than a decade old issue in an already broken world due to COVID-19.

He also stated via his social media handle that there were far more good stuff to talk about pertaining his illustrious career as a former England cricketer.

STAGGERING! Still getting headlines, these stories! Can I humbly request that this ISN’T spoken about AGAIN!

We’ve all moved on and there’s many more wonderful things to talk about in my career! We live in a broken world right now, where positivity is needed! PLEASE?! 🙏🏻 https://t.co/iX4DimqsrC — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 23, 2020

