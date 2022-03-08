Cricket

“Still getting headlines, these stories!”: When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views on his IPL contract in 2009

"Still getting headlines, these stories!": When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan's views on his IPL contract in 2009
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan threw his paddle and didn’t talk to anyone for two days”: Bulls legend reacted maniacally to losing to Christian Laettner in a game of ping-pong
Next Article
“Shaquille O’Neal had the bounce and speed but not the endurance that Wilt Chamberlain had”: Phil Jackson perfectly broke down the difference between the Lakers legends
Cricket Latest News
"Still getting headlines, these stories!": When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan's views on his IPL contract in 2009
“Still getting headlines, these stories!”: When Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views on his IPL contract in 2009

Kevin Pietersen condemned Michael Vaughan’s views on former’s highly talked about and criticized IPL contract…