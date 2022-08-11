Stormont cricket ground pitch report Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20: Civil Service Cricket Club Belfast pitch today match IRE vs AFG 2nd T20

Stormont cricket ground pitch report Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the IRE vs AFG 2nd T20I.

Ireland will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I of the 5-match T20I series at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast. Ireland won the 1st T20I, and they would aim to take a 2-0 lead, whereas the Afghans would want to level the series.

The Irish side has played some great cricket recently, and they got a deserved win in the last match. The batters were on the song, and the bowlers have always played well for them. Afghanistan would want to improve their bowling as they rely on their spinners, and the pitches in Ireland are not that supportive for the spinners.

Stormont cricket ground pitch report Ireland vs Afghanistan 2nd T20

The track at the Civil Service Cricket Ground in Belfast is a brilliant track for the T20 format of the game. This is a balanced track where the batters can play their shots, the pacers can get some movement from the pitch, and even the spinners have something for them.

This track has been a decent one to bat on in the recent matches, the ball comes onto the bat nicely here, and they are no particular demons for them. In the initial overs of the match, the pacers are expected to move the ball and the white Kookaburra has swung recently. As the match progresses, the spinners can also have their impact.

Congratulations to @cricketireland for winning the first T20I match by 7 wickets. We try again on Thursday!#AfghanAtalan | #IREvAFG2022 pic.twitter.com/JtqTdnZGIm — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 9, 2022

After surviving the initial few overs, the batters can trust the bounce on the wicket and play their shots. The outfield is quite fast, and once placed in the gap, the ball will reach the boundary. This ground’s boundaries are not big enough, and it won’t be tough for the batters the clear the fences.

A total of 22 T20Is have been played at this very venue, where 14 matches have been won by the chasing teams and 8 teams have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score has been 125 runs. In the last match, the batters dominated the proceedings.