Cricket

“Strange captaincy”: Michael Vaughan criticizes Rishabh Pant for not bowling out Kuldeep Yadav despite impressive performance vs KKR in IPL 2022

"Strange captaincy": Michael Vaughan criticizes Rishabh Pant for not bowling out Kuldeep Yadav despite impressive performance vs KKR in IPL 2022
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"It would be a tough 12 years if you hated them and saw them everyday"- Alex Albon opens up about his friendship with other F1 stars like Lando Norris
Next Article
"Can you guys take care of this guy?" - Kevin Owens played a major role in Cody Rhodes joining hands with The Young Bucks
Cricket Latest News
Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: Is KKR out of IPL 2022?
Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: Is KKR out of IPL 2022?

Can KKR qualify for Playoffs 2022: The Shyeyas-Iyer led side suffered yet another humbling loss…