Wankhede Stadium average score in IPL 2022: Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches list

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches: The iconic venue will be hosting the maximum number of IPL 2022 league stage matches.

Scheduled to host 21 out of 70 league stage matches of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Wankhede Stadium will be hosting its 11th match of the season tonight.

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, both struggling in the bottom half of the points table, will be locking horns against each other in what will be fourth match in five days and the 41st match of the tournament.

Chasing in both their previous Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 matches, Delhi ended up on the losing side. Kolkata, on the contrary, have won both their Wankhede Stadium IPL 2022 matches while chasing.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head to head in IPL history

Overall, both the teams have maintained a substandard record here over the years. While DC have won five and lost nine out of their 14 matches at this venue, KKR have won three and lost 10 out of their 13 matches here in the past.

Desperate for a victory to improve their position on the points table, both DC and KKR are expected to fight hard in this match. Thus, fans can expect another cracker of an IPL 2022 contest.

After 20 completed innings, average IPL 2022 innings total at the Wankhede Stadium is 168.9. While an average of 5.7 batters get out in an innings at this venue this season thus far, average run rate results to be 8.61 runs per over.

Wankhede Stadium last 5 IPL matches list

April 27 – Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets

April 25 – Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs

April 24 – Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs

April 22 – Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs

April 16 – Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by 16 runs