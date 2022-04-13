Stuart MacGill Kidnapping: Shocking revelation by kidnappers against Stuart MacGill

Stuart MacGill Kidnapping: MacGill was allegedly kidnapped from his house last year, but the kidnappers have made a shocking revelation.

In April 2014 2021, a shocking incident happened with former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill. MacGill was allegedly kidnapped near his house but was released after an hour without any ransom paid.

Later that year, MacGill revealed that he was allegedly assaulted, stripped and threatened at a gunpoint in April. He said that was punched about eight times to his face and back of the head.

Police revealed that MacGill introduced his partner’s brother to a drug dealer named “Sonny”. However, MacGill said that he has no knowledge regarding the same.

In the latest revelation, Richard and Frederick Schaaf, who were allegedly involved in MacGill’s kidnapping have revealed that Stuart MacGill came with them willingly, and he was also involved in the drug trade. Both of them appeared in a district court where they appealed to be bailed free.

The court heard that there is a disagreement between the prosecution and defense over whether Stuart MacGill was even kidnapped or not. Police earlier said that Stuart MacGill was a victim and was not involved in any drug trade.

Richard and Frederick Schaaf are two of six kidnappers who were arrested by the police for the alleged kidnapping and assault of Stuart MacGill. According to the prosecution, Stuart MacGill provided an introduction between Sonny (Drug Dealer) and Sotiropoulos (Brother of Stuart MacGill’s partner).

Judge Alister Abadee has heard the plea of Richard and Frederick Schaaf, who have claimed that Stuart MacGill came with him at will for the drug transaction.

“The contention is the complainant was involved in a drug transaction,” Judge Abadee said.

Greg Goold, the Richard and Frederick Schaaf’s solicitor has claimed that the ordeal was friendly and Stuart MacGill agreed to come in car with them.

“The argument is he consented to go,” Mr Goold said.

“Secondly, when they arrive at Bringelly, he was left in a car by himself unrestrained and had the opportunity to leave.”

“Thereafter there was no assault occasioned on him at all.”