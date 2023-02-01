“Did Warnie ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?”: Nathan Lyon once blasted on Shane Warne for his suggestion of giving debut to Mitchell Swepson by resting Lyon

Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was one of the best players to ever grace the game of cricket. The ace spinner was the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to surpass the milestone of 700 wickets. He is the 2nd highest wicket-taker in Test history after Muttiah Muralitharan.

Even after his retirement, Warne was a regular in the commentary box, and he was said to be one of the best readers of the game. New Zealand toured Australia in 2019-20 to play a three-match Test series. Australia won the initial two tests of the series, and the last match was set to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The pitch at the SCG is generally a spin-friendly wicket, Warne advised the Australian team management to rest Nathan Lyon and give chance to leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson. He said that it will be beneficial for the Australian team in long run, but Lyon was not happy with that idea.

“Just giving Mitchell Swepson a taste of it, giving him a chance, I reckon it will pay dividends in the long run,” Warne said.

Nathan Lyon once blasted on Shane Warne for his suggestion

Nathan Lyon lashed out at Warne by saying that he never rested to give chances to Stuart MacGill. He made it clear that resting is not an option, and that it is rewarding to play Test cricket for Australia. Lyon insisted he has not met any cricketer who wants to rest when fit.

“Did Warnie ever want a rest and give Stuart MacGill a go?” he asked, noting the lack of opportunity given to Warne’s leg-spin rival at the height of their careers,” Nathan Lyon said to the reporters.

“I won’t be resting. I haven’t met any Australian cricketers that would like to be rested. It’s that hard playing Test cricket, but it’s that rewarding as well.”

Starc gets two, Lyon gets two. New Zealand are four down in Sydney, and Australia are elated!#AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/FcrN4Ku6qi — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2020

Lyon did not just play the Sydney Test, but he scalped 10 wickets in the match as well. He finished as the highest wicket-taker of the series with 20 wickets, and Australia won the last Test by 279 runs in the end to complete a white-wash.

Lyon took the name of Stuart MacGill, and it has to be said that MacGill is one of the unluckiest players. MacGill was so talented, but he never got his opportunities because of the presence of Warne as the team could not play 2 leg-spinners together. He once said that it was his destiny to be under Warne’s shadow.