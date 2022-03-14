“I loved my life in the shadow, just as he lived large in the light”: Stuart MacGill opens up on playing as a shadow of Shane Warne

Stuart MacGill was a talented spinner, but he got very limited opportunities due to the presence of legendary Shane Warne.

The news of the demise of Shane Warne has shocked the whole cricketing world. Shane Warne was arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Stuart MacGill tribute to Shane Warne

Australian spinner Stuart MacGill was one of the most talented cricketers, but yet unluckiest to play the game. MacGill scalped 208 test wickets in just 44 games at 29.03. He had 12 five-wicket inning halls and 2 ten-wicket match halls under his belt. However, he was born in the Shane Warne era. MacGill was also a leg-spinner, and it was almost impossible for the Aussie side to play Warne and MacGill together. He only got his chance when Warne was injured or when he was out due to disciplinary actions.

After Warne’s demise, Stuart MacGill gave an emotional tribute to Shane Warne. MacGill said that he has regrets over his career, but not because he played in Shane Warne’s era. It was said that MacGill used to live in “Shane Warne’s shadow” during his career.

Played in 16 Tests together Warne 74 wkts at 30 MacGill 82 wkts at 22 — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) March 13, 2022

“It is generally framed in the negative as if Shane’s success and mine were somehow mutually exclusive because of the nature of our craft, but I’ve never seen it that way,” MacGill said.

“I have regrets of course but playing in the same era as Shane Warne has never, ever been one of them.”

Stuart MacGill further added that he loved his life under Shane Warne’s shadow. He called Shane Warne a sunflower, who is vibrant and thriving in sunlight, whereas he referred to himself as a flower who preferred living in shadows.