“Suddenly the flavour is back”: Harbhajan Singh wishes for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG

Cricket is unpredictable, it was proved yet again when Pakistan sealed their place in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan were almost ruled out of the tournament, and they needed a lot of luck in order to get there. Harbhajan Singh has now wished for an India vs Pakistan final.

Pakistan needed either South Africa or India to lose points in order to qualify, and it was looking like an unlikely scenario as both of them were the way superior sides. However, South Africa choked yet again in a pressure game, and they got ruled out of the tournament.

The Netherlands did a favour to Pakistan, and Pakistan also returned the favour back. Pakistan defeated Bangladesh to reach the semi-final, and it allowed the Netherlands to finish at the number 4 position, which means they have qualified for the next ICC T20 World Cup.

Harbhajan Singh wishes for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 final

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has expressed his delight at Pakistan’s qualifying for the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He said that the flavour is finally back in the World Cup, and he has wished for an India vs Pakistan final at the MCG on 13 November 2022.

“Suddenly the flavour is back in the World Cup .. Pakistan thru for the Semi-finals..How bout INDIA VS PAKISTAN FINAL,” Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

India and Pakistan met earlier in this tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and that match was a thriller. Virat Kohli was at his very best in that match where he played an innings of his lifetime. There was a record crowd attendance in that match, and the ground is expected to be sold out for the final as well.

The matches between India and Pakistan have always fetched great numbers, and it will be a great deal for everyone including fans and broadcasters. India’s record against Pakistan in the World Cups will also encourage Indian fans as compared to any other opposition.