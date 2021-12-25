Super Sports Park Centurion weather Day 1: What is the weather forecast of Centurion for SA vs IND 1st Test?

Super Sports Park Centurion weather: The SportsRush presents for you the detailed weather prediction for Day 1 of first SA vs IND Test.

The first Test match of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22 will commence behind closed doors at the SuperSport Park in Centurion from tomorrow.

Slated to host a Test match after exactly a year, Centurion will witness a clash between two teams who have done exceedingly well over here in the past. Out of their 26 Centurion Tests over the years, South Africa have won 21 and lost just two.

For India, SuperSport Park is one of the rare venues where they’ve registered Test victories in their first two outings. Having won their last four Tests against South Africa, India have an excellent opportunity of winning five in a row against them and winning their third consecutive Centurion Test.

Super Sports Park Centurion weather

At the time of writing this story, weather is on the cloudier side in Centurion with a rain probability being in vicinity of 20% according to AccuWeather. While the weather will remain cloudy on the first day of the Test match as well, the rain probability is predicted to be in single digits throughout the day.

Hence, fans can expect overcast skies to assist the bowlers. Having said that, the prospect of rain playing spoilsport on Sunday remains very minimal according to weather forecast of Centurion for tomorrow. As far as temperature is concerned, it will remain in the early 20s for the first day of Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

11:00 AM – 20 degree (Cloudy).

12:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).

01:00 PM – 21 degree (Cloudy).

02:00 PM – 21 degree (Cloudy).

03:00 PM – 22 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

04:00 PM – 21 degree (Cloudy).

05:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).

06:00 PM – 20 degree (Cloudy).