Cricket

“Superman”: Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout

"Superman": Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Boardroom meltdown at Ferrari?": Mattia Binotto and John Elkann are at cross-roads over the potential appointment of Jean Todt
Next Article
"Stephen Curry hits a game-winner, then decides to play Wordle at home?!": Ayesha Curry puts up hilarious IG story praising Warriors star after his first game-winning buzzer-beater
Cricket Latest News
"Superman": Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout
“Superman”: Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout

Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch: The all-rounder from Sydney Thunder put on display an exemplary…