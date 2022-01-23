“Superman”: Adam Gilchrist exults as Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL 11 Knockout

Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch: The all-rounder from Sydney Thunder put on display an exemplary fielding effort.

During the Knockout match of the ongoing 11th season of the Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers in Melbourne, Sydney Thunder all-rounder Daniel Sams made amends for a drop catch by putting on display an exemplary fielding effort.

Sams, who had dropped Matthew Short (39) in the fourth over, ensured to complete quite a difficult catch at deep mid-wicket in the following over.

It all happened when Adelaide Strikers opening batter Alex Carey (23) slogged Thunder spinner Tanveer Sangha only to become a victim of one of the best catches of the tournament. Running behind sideways from his fielding position, Sams was completely airborne when he grabbed a catch to surprise one and all.

“Look at that completely air-born. Superman. And they needed that too,” former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist said while calling the game on Fox Cricket.

Strikers captain Peter Siddle’s decision of winning the toss and electing to bat first was followed by his batter scoring a formidable 184/6 in 20 overs on the back of batter Ian Cockbain top-scoring with his 65 (38) comprising of six fours and three sixes.

With bowling figures of 4-0-15-2, Sangha was the pick of the bowlers for the Sydney today. While Thunder pacer Gurinder Sandhu also picked a couple of wickets, Nathan McAndrew and Jason Sangha picked a wicket apiece.

Daniel Sams grabs breathtaking catch vs Adelaide Strikers

Don’t let his subdued reaction fool you. Daniel Sams makes up for his earlier drop with a hanger in the deep! A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/7hCV5VxxK0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 23, 2022

How Twitterati reacted:

Daniel Sams airborne. That makes up for the drop a little while ago. Carey gone — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 23, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.