SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium pitch report: Centurion pitch report for SA vs WI 1st Test

South Africa will take on West Indies in the 1st Test of the 2-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The pitches in Centurion have always produced some great fixtures, and the same can be expected in this match as well.

The South African team loves playing in their home conditions, and considering the pace attack of the side, they are expected to dominate in this match as well. Although, it was clear in the last Australian series that the batters of the side will have to step up in this series as West Indies’ pace attack is strong as well.

West Indies’ strength is their pace bowling, and they will enjoy the pitch here in Centurion. Kraigg Brathwaite has been the best batter of the side, and he now has an able partner in Tagenarine Chanderpaul. If the batters of the side can do well, they can challenge the hosts.

SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Supersport Park in Centurion has always been a paradise for the pacers, and they will again love bowling at this very track. There is a lot of bounce on this wicket, and this is one of the fastest tracks in the world. The batters will have a tough challenge ahead of them.

The last Test at this stadium was played between India and South Africa in 2021, where 38 out of 40 wickets were taken by the pacers. It is to note that all the top 10 wicket-takers at this ground are pacers only. The ball will swing here as well, and the batters will have to apply all their class in order to score runs on this wicket.

The average 1st innings score here has been 329 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score has been 163 runs. It is clear that the teams batting in the 4th innings have struggled to bat here.