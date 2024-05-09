Lando Norris Accepts Friendship With Max Verstappen Could Take a Hit if Competition Between Two Rises

After securing his maiden Grand Prix win at the 2024 Miami GP, Lando Norris was asked about his relationship with Max Verstappen. Sky Sports F1’s Craig Slater asked the Briton whether his equation with Verstappen would change given how the #4 driver is arguably his closest competitor.

Norris began by saying, “I’m sure it will.” Despite this, he is eager to battle wheel-to-wheel with the Dutchman, dubbing him as “one of the best drivers ever in F1.” The 24-year-old explained, “If I can prove myself against him then I am proving myself against one of the best.”

Norris and Verstappen share a very good relationship in the paddock. The duo are good friends. This stands testament to the fact that despite losing out on the win to Norris, Verstappen was partying with the McLaren driver after his maiden F1 win, last Sunday.

As McLaren keep getting closer to Red Bull on the track, Norris feels his dynamic with Verstappen is bound to change off the track. And as he explained, they are not exactly best friends. They don’t stay connected 24/7 on text, but there is a massive amount of mutual respect between the two according to Norris.

While they may have not raced each other much before F1, both Norris and Verstappen have grown up in the junior formulas around each other. Further, on the grid, their personalities seem to be the best match. Hence, their apparent camaraderie.

Lando Norris has set his sights on Max Verstappen’s crown

The feeling is mutual between Norris and Verstappen in terms of their respect for each other. After the Miami GP, the three-time world champion declared that he was happy that it was Norris who won the race than anyone else. Further, despite the 24-year-old’s own admission, Verstappen ruled out “luck” having any part in the Briton’s victory at the Miami GP.

Regardless, the Grand Prix on Sunday has exposed Red Bull. McLaren’s upgrades have seemingly worked wonders and it seems as though the Woking-based team is the closest to the Bulls on the grid. This would mean that down the line, the gloves will be off between the duo when fighting for wins and podiums.

Norris himself claimed during the interview that he is 100% sure that McLaren will be fighting for the championship in 2025. Naturally, this could change the dynamic between Norris and the three-time world champion.

In conclusion, Norris predicted an interesting season to come in 2024.