Suranga Lakmal retirement: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other Indian players congratulate Lakmal on retirement from international cricket

Suranga Lakmal retirement: The Sri Lankan pacer was greeted by the Indian players after the completion of his last international match.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 238 runs in the Bengaluru Test to whitewash Sri Lanka in a two-match series. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took the wicket of Vishwa Fernando (2) to seal the game for the Indian team.

With this defeat, Sri Lanka fast bowler Suranga Lakmal’s international career has come to an end. The Sri Lankan pacer had announced before the series that this would be his last series. Lakmal has been of the finest pacers Sri Lanka have ever produced. He made his Test debut in 2010 against West Indies in Colombo.

Lakmal took 170 test wickets in 69 matches, whereas he also has 109 ODI wickets under his belt. In first-class cricket, Lakmal has picked 346 wickets. He took a five-wicket haul against Australia at the Gabba in 2019, which remains a standout performance of his career.

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took the wicket of Lakmal and that brought an end to his international career. Bumrah bowled a full & straight ball to crush the wickets of Lakmal. Bumrah himself went ahead to shake hands and then hugged Lakmal to congratulate him on a brilliant career.

After Bumrah, India captain Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and batter Hanuma Vihari also congratulated Lakmal followed by the other Indian teammates. The substitute fielders outside the ropes also greeted Lakmal.

Even yesterday, Kohli and India head coach Rahul Dravid had greeted Lakmal in the changing room. The Sri Lankan players also gave a guard of honour to Lakmal when they came out to bowl.

Spirit of Cricket at its best as #TeamIndia congratulate Suranga Lakmal who played his last international match 🤜🤛 #SpiritOfCricket | #INDvSL | @Paytm pic.twitter.com/aa17CK5hqv — BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2022

Talking about the match, India again registered an easy win on their home soil. India scored 253 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a terrific knock by Shreyas Iyer. Sri Lanka only managed to score 109 runs in their first innings. India declared their second innings at 303 runs, and the visitors bundled out for 208 runs in the final innings.