Virat Kohli wicket today: Virat Kohli in shock after low bounce dismisses him at Chinnaswamy Stadium

India is playing the 2nd test of the series against Sri Lanka at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Bengaluru is Virat’s second home due to his connection with the IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

It is a rare sight that Indian fans cheer for their captain’s wicket, but that happened in Bengaluru when Rohit Sharma got out. Not because they were supporting Sri Lanka, but they wanted to see Virat Kohli bat. When Virat Kohli entered the field, the whole stadium gave him a thundering welcome.

There is always a hope of a century from Virat Kohli each time he walks on to bat. He scored his last international century in the pink ball test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens. Although, the wait for his 71st century will go a little longer as Virat Kohli again failed to convert a start.

Virat Kohli played carefully on a pitch that is supporting the spinners from day one of the game. Kohli had his eyes set by playing 47 balls, but then Dhananya de Silva bowled a delivery that was impossible to play.

Dhananjaya de Silva bowled a short-pitched off-break delivery, and Virat was in the right position to play. However, the ball stayed very very low and nothing Virat could do about it. The ball crushed on Virat’s pads and it was going to hit the leg stumps. Umpire had zero hesitation in giving him out.

Virat Kohli was shocked after getting out, he stared at the pitch for a good amount of seconds before leaving the pitch. The face of Virat Kohli said it all about his feelings. He was shell-shocked.

India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal very early, whereas Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari also could not score big. The wicket of Virat Kohli has put the Indian team in a sort of worry.