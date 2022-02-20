Suryakumar Yadav KKR: List of Suryakumar Yadav IPL teams

Suryakumar Yadav IPL teams: The Indian batter is representing the national team on the back of stellar Indian Premier League performances.

India batter Suryakumar Yadav has all but cemented a batting position in the middle-order for white-ball formats. Playing his 12th T20I innings, Yadav scored his fourth half-century to power India to 184/5 in 20 overs in the third T20I against West Indies in Kolkata.

Batting at the home ground of his previous Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, Yadav made the most of familiar batting conditions to score 65 (31) with the help of a four and seven sixes.

Coming in to bat at No. 5 at the halfway mark, Yadav soon witnessed captain Rohit Sharma (7) failing in his experiment to demote himself in the batting order.

It was at this point in time Yadav joined hands with all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer (35*) to put together a 37-ball 91-run partnership for the fourth wicket. As a result, India scored as many as 86 runs in the last five overs.

We’ve long know that SKY can play. He is simply amazing when in form like tonight. — Ian Bishop (@irbishi) February 20, 2022

List of Suryakumar Yadav IPL teams

Yadav, who has showed enough potential of becoming India’s solution to their finishing woes, had made his IPL debut under former India spinner Harbhajan Singh for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012.

Batting at No. 6 in a 130-run chase, Yadav had failed to score a run during his four-ball stay which was brought to an end by Marlon Samuels at the Wankhade Stadium.

Yadav, who didn’t get to play another match for Mumbai that season, made his debut for KKR in 2014. Between 2014-2017, Yadav scored 608 runs in 54 IPL matches at an average and strike rate of 22.52 and 131.89 respectively including a half-century for Kolkata.

While these numbers were decent, Yadav couldn’t really make a name for himself despite being named Knight Riders’ vice-captain at one point in time.

It was only after Yadav rejoined Indians in 2018 that he matched his sound domestic performances with game-changing IPL numbers. Since then, Yadav’s 1,733 IPL runs have come at an average and strike rate of 32.70 and 137.54 respectively including 12 half-centuries.