Suryakumar Yadav replacement 2022: Akash Madhwal IPL 2022 price and T20 stats

Suryakumar Yadav replacement 2022: Mumbai Indians have signed Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal to replace Suryakumar Yadav.

The record IPL champions Mumbai Indians have been disappointing in the tournament so far. Mumbai Indians have managed to win just three of their 12 games in the tournament, and they were the first team to be knocked out of the tournament.

However, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in the last game easily by five wickets to knock Chennai out of the tournament. The batting unit of the Mumbai Indians failed throughout the tournament, but the form of Suryakumar Yadav was the biggest positive of the side.

However, Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the tournament due to a forearm injury. He got injured in the game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Suryakumar Yadav has been constantly battling with injuries in the tournament. He missed the initial games of IPL 2022 due to a finger injury.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 303 runs this season at 43.28, courtesy of three half-centuries. He also had an impressive strike-rate of 145.67. He has been the backbone of the Mumbai Indians’ setup since 2018. Suryakumar Yadav was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2022 auction as well.

Mumbai Indians are already out of the tournament, but they have still decided to name a replacement for Suryakumar Yadav. Interestingly, they have signed Akash Madhwal, a pacer from Uttarakhand to replace Suryakumar Yadav. He has been slotted in for a price of INR 20 lacs.

Akash Madhwal has played 15 T20 games, in which he has scalped 15 wickets at an economy of 7.55. He has also played six first-class and 11 List-A matches, where he has scalped eight and 14 wickets, respectively.

“Akash was chosen at the MI preseason camp to join the support team and has over the months demonstrated his ability with the ball, earning him the opportunity to join the season squad,” Mumbai Indians said in the press release.