Sydney Cricket Ground average score in T20: Highest successful run chase in Sydney T20Is

Sydney Cricket Ground average score in T20: The SportsRush brings you the details of the highest run-chase at the SCG.

Sydney Cricket Ground is hosting the Super-12 ICC T20 World Cup match between Australia and New Zealand. This is the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 for the finalists of the last T20 World Cup.

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first under an overcast Sydney sky. New Zealand have not won a single in any format of the game since 2011 in Australia, and they will need a big performance in the match to overturn that record. Finn Allen started the match on a brilliant note for the Kiwis.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will be hosting a total of 6 Super-12 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, where the 1st semi-final of the tournament will also be played here on 9th November, 2022.

Sydney Cricket Ground average score in T20

Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the most iconic sports venues in the world, and it is a great place to play the game. The pitch in Sydney has been a batting-friendly one, and run-scoring has been easy at this ground. This is one of the driest pitches in Australia where spinners can get some turn.

A total of 10 T20Is have been played here where the average 1st innings score has been 168 runs, which suggests that is a good scoring venue. In T20 domestics, the average 1st innings score has been 158 runs. Although, in the last BBL season, the average 1st innings score was 174 runs.

Highest successful run chase in Sydney T20Is

In 2016, India recorded the highest T20I run-chase at this ground against Australia. Australia scored 197/5 in the 1st innings where Shane Watson played an excellent knock of 124 runs in 71 balls. India chased the target with 7 wickets to spare, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored their individual half-centuries.

This run chase of India is not only the highest T20I chase, but it is the highest overall T20 chase at the Sydney Cricket Ground.