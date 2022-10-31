Tim David Injury Update: Aaron Finch reveals why David didn’t field in second innings vs Ireland at Gabba

Australia defeated Ireland by 42 runs to register a big win in the context of the tournament, but they got some injury issues in the process. Aaron Finch and Tim David both suffered hamstring injuries in the match, and Finch has given an injury update about Tim David.

It was a must-win game for Australia, and Ireland invited Australia to bat first after winning the toss. David Warner got out early, but captain Aaron Finch played an excellent knock of 71 runs in 48 balls. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David also played decent cameos to lead Australia to a score of 179-5.

Ireland’s chase virtually ended in the 4th over only when they lost 5 wickets for just 25 runs. However, Lorcan Tucker held one end strong and remained unbeaten at 71 runs in 48 balls with the help of 9 boundaries and 1 six. Ireland managed to score just 137 runs in 18.1 overs.

Tim David Injury Update

Despite the win, Australia had a few injury concerns in the match. Captain Aaron Finch was outside the field for more than 10 overs, whereas Tim David did not field for a single over in the match. Even all-rounder Marcus Stoinis had a few issues in the middle. This is not a good sign ahead of their next match in the tournament.

Both Finch and Tim David had hamstring issues, and Finch has confirmed that he will have scans tomorrow to reveal the extent of his injury. However, Finch has confirmed that David’s hamstring injury is not serious and he was just left out because of precautionary measures.

“Just a bit of hammy tightness, that was more precaution than anything,” Aaron Finch said about Tim David’s fitness.

If anything happens to Finch or David, Cameron Green can come in as a replacement as he has the experience of playing both as an opener and as a middle-order batter as well. David has failed to perform well in the tournament so far, but still he has the ability to change the course of the match.