Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records: Sydney ODI records and highest innings totals at SCG

Dixit Bhargav
|Published Nov 18, 2022

Sydney Cricket Ground under lights. Photo Courtesy: SCG Twitter

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will be host to the second Australia-England ODI on Saturday. Much like host of the first ODI in Adelaide Oval yesterday, SCG is also coming on the back of hosting seven ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches (including a semi-final).

Another similarity between the two venues is that Sydney will also be hosting an ODI after a considerable time period. The last ODI here was a high-scoring Australia-India match played almost a couple of years ago.

Having hosted the third-highest number of matches in the history of ODIs, it is not surprising that hosts Australia have played as many as 134 times (89 wins and 39 losses) here. England, on the other hand, have won 16 and lost 16 out of their 33 Sydney T20Is. As far as Australia-England Sydney ODIs are concerned, both the teams have won 11 matches out of their 23 encounters here over the years.

Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at the SCG are Allan Border (1,561), Ricky Ponting (1,326), Mark Waugh (1,309), Adam Gilchrist (1,160) and Michael Clarke (1,014). With all batters with more than 1,000 ODI runs at this venue being retired cricketers now, below is a list of highest run-scorers among active cricketers:

BattersMatchesRunsHighestAverageSR10050
David Warner (AUS)1795313059.56100.137
Steven Smith (AUS)1584916460.64101.9242
Rohit Sharma (IND)533313366.688.812
Glenn Maxwell (AUS)1133010255185.3912
Shikhar Dhawan (IND)62357839.16106.8102

As far as batters of the current English squad are concerned, captain Jos Buttler (132) and all-rounder Chris Woakes (73) are their highest run-scorers in Sydney ODIs.

Highest wicket-takers in Sydney ODIs are Glenn McGrath (50), Shane Warne (43), Denis Lillee (42), Brett Lee (40) and Craig McDermott (36). Much like the batters, highest wicket-takers in ODIs at the SCG are also retired cricketers. A list of Top Five bowlers at this venue in the format is provided below:

BowlersMatchesWicketsAverageEconomySR
Josh Hazlewood (AUS)91626.875.2530.6
Adam Zampa (AUS)61424.42624.4
Pat Cummins (AUS)81429.575.8330.4
James Faulkner (AUS)81327.535.7128.9
Mitchell Starc (AUS)131243.755.5647.1

Chris Woakes (7), Chris Jordan (4) and Adil Rashid (2) are the English bowlers part of the current squad who have picked more than one ODI wicket at this stadium.

Highest innings total in Sydney ODIs

ScoreOversTeamOppositionYear
408/550South AfricaWest Indies2015
389/450AustraliaIndia2020
376/950AustraliaSri Lanka2015
374/650AustraliaIndia2020
368/550AustraliaSri Lanka2006

Innings totals in excess of 300 runs have been registered on 23 occasions in the detailed ODI history of the SCG. Highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue had come in an Australia-England ODI when the home team had chased down a 334-run target in the last over 11 years ago.

