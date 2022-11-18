Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records: Sydney ODI records and highest innings totals at SCG

The iconic Sydney Cricket Ground will be host to the second Australia-England ODI on Saturday. Much like host of the first ODI in Adelaide Oval yesterday, SCG is also coming on the back of hosting seven ICC T20 World Cup 2022 matches (including a semi-final).

Another similarity between the two venues is that Sydney will also be hosting an ODI after a considerable time period. The last ODI here was a high-scoring Australia-India match played almost a couple of years ago.

Having hosted the third-highest number of matches in the history of ODIs, it is not surprising that hosts Australia have played as many as 134 times (89 wins and 39 losses) here. England, on the other hand, have won 16 and lost 16 out of their 33 Sydney T20Is. As far as Australia-England Sydney ODIs are concerned, both the teams have won 11 matches out of their 23 encounters here over the years.

Sydney Cricket Ground ODI records

Highest ODI run-scorers at the SCG are Allan Border (1,561), Ricky Ponting (1,326), Mark Waugh (1,309), Adam Gilchrist (1,160) and Michael Clarke (1,014). With all batters with more than 1,000 ODI runs at this venue being retired cricketers now, below is a list of highest run-scorers among active cricketers:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 David Warner (AUS) 17 953 130 59.56 100.1 3 7 Steven Smith (AUS) 15 849 164 60.64 101.92 4 2 Rohit Sharma (IND) 5 333 133 66.6 88.8 1 2 Glenn Maxwell (AUS) 11 330 102 55 185.39 1 2 Shikhar Dhawan (IND) 6 235 78 39.16 106.81 0 2

As far as batters of the current English squad are concerned, captain Jos Buttler (132) and all-rounder Chris Woakes (73) are their highest run-scorers in Sydney ODIs.

Highest wicket-takers in Sydney ODIs are Glenn McGrath (50), Shane Warne (43), Denis Lillee (42), Brett Lee (40) and Craig McDermott (36). Much like the batters, highest wicket-takers in ODIs at the SCG are also retired cricketers. A list of Top Five bowlers at this venue in the format is provided below:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 9 16 26.87 5.25 30.6 Adam Zampa (AUS) 6 14 24.42 6 24.4 Pat Cummins (AUS) 8 14 29.57 5.83 30.4 James Faulkner (AUS) 8 13 27.53 5.71 28.9 Mitchell Starc (AUS) 13 12 43.75 5.56 47.1

Chris Woakes (7), Chris Jordan (4) and Adil Rashid (2) are the English bowlers part of the current squad who have picked more than one ODI wicket at this stadium.

Highest innings total in Sydney ODIs

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 408/5 50 South Africa West Indies 2015 389/4 50 Australia India 2020 376/9 50 Australia Sri Lanka 2015 374/6 50 Australia India 2020 368/5 50 Australia Sri Lanka 2006

Innings totals in excess of 300 runs have been registered on 23 occasions in the detailed ODI history of the SCG. Highest successful ODI run-chase at this venue had come in an Australia-England ODI when the home team had chased down a 334-run target in the last over 11 years ago.