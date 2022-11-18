Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report tomorrow match: SCG pitch report for Australia vs England 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI of the 3-match series between Australia and England will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. Australia won the first ODI, and they are aiming to win the series in Sydney, whereas the English team will look stay alive in the series.

The batters of the Australian side proved their class in the last match, and the track in Sydney will again be helpful for them. Steve Smith was excellent in the last match and his records at this stadium are stunning as well. It will be interesting to see if Josh Hazlewood can find a place.

England decided to rest four of their main players in the last match, and they would look to bring them back in this match. The bowling of the side was really poor in the last match and the arrival of Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali will definitely help them.

Sydney Cricket Ground pitch report tomorrow match

Sydney Cricket Ground is one of the most iconic cricketing venues in Australia, and the track at this stadium has always been a batting-friendly one. It was seen in the recent T20 World Cup as well that the batting teams did well here, and the same can be expected in the 2nd ODI between Australia and England as well.

There are no visible demons on Sydney’s track, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the bounce of the wicket. This pitch is one of the driest wickets in Australia, and the spinners will definitely play a big role on this track. As the match goes on, the pitch deteriorates a bit, and in the 2nd innings, it gets a little tough to bat on.

The last ODI here was played between Australia and India in 2020, and it was a high-scoring encounter where Australia scored 389 runs in the first innings courtesy of Steve Smith’s century. India also scored 338 runs in their innings and lost the match by 51 runs.

Both captains may look to bat first upon winning the toss in Sydney. Considering the quality of batters in both teams, high-scoring encounters can be on the cards.