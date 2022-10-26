Sydney Cricket Ground records: Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney T20 records for highest innings total and highest successful run chase

Sydney Cricket Ground records: Sydney will be hosting two T20Is on the same day for the first time on October 27.

October 27 will be the first-ever triple-header day in the ongoing eighth edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. It is with sincere thanks to the difference in Australian time zones that fans around the world will get to see as many as three World Cup matches in a single day.

In spite of being a working Thursday, the day will provide enough opportunities for fans in different countries to watch at least one match according to their time zones and preferred slot.

Having said that, the second match of the day in the form of the first-ever India-Netherlands T20I is expected to entice the maximum attention not only because of the Indian cricket team but also because of a clear weather forecast in Sydney during the evening.

Sydney, whose 12 T20Is (five won and lost each by teams batting first and second) in the past have returned equal results, will be hosting matches only for the second time in this tournament. First Super 12 match last week, the first T20 World Cup 2022 match at this venue had resulted in an embarrassing loss for the home team.

Sydney Cricket Ground records for highest innings total in T20s

All in all, the iconic SCG has hosted a total of 64 Men’s T20s over the years. In all these matches, 200-run mark in an innings has been touched or surpassed on only nine occasions. Unlike many other venues, highest T20 innings total at this venue had been registered in an international match.

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 221/5 20 Australia England 2007 213/4 20 Sydney Sixers Melbourne Stars 2021 213/2 20 Hobart Hurricanes Sydney Sixers 2021 209/4 20 Brisbane Heat Sydney Sixers 2019 202/5 20 Sydney Thunder Sydney Sixers 2016

Sydney Cricket Ground Sydney T20 records for highest successful run chase

Readers must note that the two highest run-chases in Sydney T20s belong to India. Furthermore, it is noteworthy that no team has ever chased in excess of 200 runs in a successful T20 run-chase here.