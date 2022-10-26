India vs Netherlands T20 head to head records: IND vs NED head to head in T20 history

India vs Netherlands T20 head to head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for IND vs NED T20 World Cup match.

India vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Sydney on Thursday will be the 23rd match of the tournament, 11th in Super 12s, third at this venue and second for both the teams in this particular round.

The match is scheduled to begin immediately after the conclusion of Match 22 between South Africa and Bangladesh in the afternoon. With rain predicted to pour over the SCG in the first match, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the start time of the second match gets delayed. Having said that, weather forecast for India-Netherlands contest is quite supportive of live action to happen.

Readers must note that both India and Netherlands have started this round in contrasting manner. While India were involved in a nail-biting cliffhanger against Pakistan which will be remembered for ages, Netherlands had ended up on the losing side in a low-profile match against Bangladesh.

India vs Netherlands T20 head to head records

It is worth mentioning that this match will mark the first-ever instance of these two teams facing each other in a T20I. Therefore, there are no head-to-head records for an India-Netherlands T20I.

Historically, India and Netherlands have faced each other in a couple of ODIs during ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 and ICC Cricket World Cup 2011.

India, who had emerged as the victorious side on both the occasions, will have sight on a third consecutive victory against Netherlands across formats. India batter Virat Kohli and Netherlands batter Tom Cooper are the only two cricketers to have played that match 11 years ago.

As far as taking part in T20Is at the Sydney Cricket Ground is concerned, India have won three and lost one out of their four matches in the past here. Netherlands, on the other hand, will be playing at this iconic venue for the first time tomorrow.